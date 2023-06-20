'Forever' - USWNT star Lindsey Horan posts picture of beautiful moment she got engaged to fiancé Tyler Heaps

USWNT and Lyon star Lindsey Horan announced her engagement to Tyler Heaps on Tuesday.

Horan announces engagement to Tyler Heaps

Huge life moment comes ahead of WWC

Heaps currently works at AS Monaco

WHAT HAPPENED? Horan has posted a beautiful picture of herself and her now-fiancé Heaps, with the midfielder's partner popping the question amid a stunning mountain backdrop.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Horan's news comes in what could be a defining summer for her career. Not only is she set to represent the United States in the Women's World Cup, she has also been linked with a move away from club side Lyon. Her partner, Heaps, currently works as an analyst for Monaco.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HORAN? She is certain to be named in the USWNT's World Cup squad, which is set to be unveiled later this week.