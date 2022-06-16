USWNT star Heath returns to NWSL with OL Reign on season-long deal

After a spell in England, the veteran attacker returns to her home country ahead of next year's World Cup

OL Reign have confirmed the acquisition of USWNT forward Tobin Heath from Racing Louisville, with the ex-Portland Thorns star linking up with the NWSL outfit on a deal through the end of the season, with an option to extend in 2023.

The 34-year-old returns to the Pacific Northwest where she enjoyed her greatest domestic success during a seven-season spell in Oregon.

Heath most recently spent stints in the Women's Super League with Manchester United and Arsenal, and heads back to her home country with an eye on next year's Australia/New Zealand 2023 World Cup.

What has been said?

"This is a very special time for our club as we add another excellent player to our squad," Reign head coach Laura Harvey told the club's official website. "Tobin has an incredible mindset and a rich history in the NWSL, and has a proven ability to change the game.

"Tobin’s ability to create and finish chances adds something unique, that I believe will help elevate our group. Tobin’s experience playing in the league will be a valuable asset for our group."

Heath was similarly delighted, adding: "[I] couldn’t be more thrilled to play alongside the world class players here, for Laura Harvey as my coach, and in front of the amazing community of supporters. We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal."

Will Heath play in next year's World Cup?

The veteran joins a Reign team seeking to push on from last season's second-place finish and prove themselves silverware competitors - but also gives her a chance to ensure her spot in the national team's next big title defence.

The USWNT head down under next year looking to defend the crown they won in 2015 and 2019, with Heath a member of the squad that claimed victory on both occasions.

The forward is likely to be very much on the mind of Vlatko Andonovski - but it may well be that she has to prove her fitness and form ahead of the tournament.

