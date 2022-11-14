That's better! USWNT end three-game losing streak with Germany victory as Alex Morgan celebrates 200th cap

The United States women's national team ended their three-game losing streak by beating Germany 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday.

USWNT end losing streak

Beat Germany 2-1 in New Jersey

USA played their final game of 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Jule Brand handed Germany the lead in the 18th minute before Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh scored for the hosts and helped them end a three-game losing streak. The result was a fitting tribute to star striker Alex Morgan, who appeared in her 200th international match for the U.S.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Smith said: "It [stinks] to lose three games in a row, especially when this team has never done that, so we didn’t want to continue on that path. So we all just kind of knew … there wasn’t a lot said, we just knew we weren’t going to lose this game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USWNT did not have the perfect start and failed to take a shot in the first 35 minutes as the pressure mounted. But they came back strongly in the second half with Smith and Pugh scoring within a span of two minutes.

IN A VIDEO:

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? Andonovski's team next face New Zealand in an international friendly on January 17.