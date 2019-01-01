USWNT breaks Women's World Cup record, Thailand sets unwanted mark

After scoring two goals against Sweden in their final game of the group stage, the USA continued to set World Cup records on Thursday

The U.S. women's national team has set another record at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The USA created a piece of history in Thursday's group-stage finale against as they set a new benchmark for the most goals scored in the group stage of a World Cup, men's or women's tournament, at 18.

The record-setting group stage should come as little shock.

The USWNT opened their campaign by scoring 13 times against - recording the biggest win in either men's or women's World Cup history to put side well on its way to the 18 needed to set a new mark.

The USA added three more against to close the gap to just one on the previous record holders Hungary (1954) and Norway (1995).

A 50th minute strike against Sweden on Thursday, the second of the night for the USWNT, pushed the USA's total to 18 and set a new high mark.

18 - The #USWNT has just set the record for the most goals scored in the group stages of a single #FIFAWWC with 18. Bombardment. pic.twitter.com/YOQgPhr2Z2 — OptaJack (@OptaJack) June 20, 2019

The USA will take on in the last 16 on Monday ahead of a potential quarterfinal against hosts , setting two of the tournament favorites on a collision course in the last eight.

Unfortunately for one of the USWNT's group-stage opponents, the record scoring output from the Jill Ellis ' saw them set an unwanted mark on the other end.

For , the 13-goal thrashing at the hands of the USA set the stage for what will go down as the worst group stage in the history of the competition.

Thailand followed up the loss to the USA with another lopsided 5-1 result against Sweden.

Article continues below

A 2-0 loss to Chile on the final matchday left the side having conceded 20 goals across the three matches, a record for the most goals ever given up across a group stage in the competition's history.

Despite that, Thailand did get to play spoiler for Chile.

With the South American outfit needing a 3-0 win to advance to the last 16 and clutching a 2-0 lead, a penalty against Thailand was sent smashing off the crossbar, ending Chile's hopes of making it to the knockout rounds.