USMNT star Yunus Musah admits he 'wasn't shocked' by racist abuse of Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid's trip to Valencia

Valencia star Yunus Musah admits that he “wasn’t shocked” to see Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior subjected to racist abuse at the Mestalla.

The Brazil international confronted Valencia supporters after becoming the target of more vile taunts during a La Liga fixture on May 21.

Musah was on the pitch at the time and spoke out in defence of Vinicius afterwards when saying: “If you’re racist to him, you’re racist to me.”

The United States international has now told The Guardian of events that unfortunately came as no real surprise.

Musah said: “I was quite far away from where the incident started, because it was a group of fans next to him, behind our goal.

“But what I didn’t recognise obviously was … where the whole stadium was really chanting against him. While they didn’t, not everyone knew what was going on. So that was quite sad to see, the stadium being at its loudest to chant against someone that was being racially abused. The stadium was as loud as I’ve ever heard, you know, and that was like, I can’t imagine how it must have felt for Vinicius.”

He went on to say: “Honestly, I wasn’t shocked, because I’ve seen a lot of that stuff happen a lot before. Not in our stadium, but around La Liga. So I wasn’t really surprised. Which is sad, because, it’s just really shouldn’t be normal. It shouldn’t be normal.

“There has to be much more done to protect players from this and express how intolerable it is and there’s serious consequences for it.”

Vinicius, who saw Real Madrid file several complaints to La Liga throughout the 2022-23 campaign regarding the abuse he continues to suffer, is to become the leader of an anti-racism committee being pieced together by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.