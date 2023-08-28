WATCH: USMNT star Christian Pulisic earns new chant after making bright start to life at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has already inspired the first song from Milan supporters, who sang it in celebration of the winger's goal against Torino.

Pulisic scores twice in two games

Milan fans create new chant

Sung by fans after Torino goal

WHAT HAPPENED? With two goals in his first two Serie A games for the Rossoneri, Pulisic has joined a select group of Milan players. The former Chelsea winger scored a goal against Bologna, and Milan supporters immediately appeared to be smitten with the USMNT captain. Following Pulisic's first goal against Torino on Saturday night, Rossoneri supporters and ultras in Curva Sud were quick to chant his name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This summer, Pulisic moved from Chelsea to Milan for €20 million (£17m/$22m), signing a deal that would last until June 2027. Pulisic left Chelsea in a bid for more playing time and has been joined by Yunus Musah, another American, in Milan this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USMNT star's Milan side will next face off against Jose Mourinho's Roma side on Saturday, September 2.