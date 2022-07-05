USMNT star Adams given Leeds transfer blessing as RB Leipzig coach admits 'it hurts to say goodbye'

The midfielder is set to move to Elland Road imminently as part of the Whites' big summer spending spree

Tyler Adams has been given the blessing of RB Leipzig coach Dominic Tedesco to seal his transfer to Leeds United - but the Bundesliga boss admits that "it hurts to say goodbye" to the U.S. men's national team star.

Midfielder Adams has departed the German outfit to undergo a medical with the Premier League side, who are expected to confirm his arrival as their fifth signing of the summer in short order.

It reunites Adams with both former Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch and USMNT team-mate Brendan Aaronson, as he looks to push on for more game-time following limited minutes in Leipzig.

What has Leipzig boss Tedesco said about Adams' exit?

"The topic is so far through," Tedesco told RB Live on Adams' departure. "He was very liked here, he’s a really good player.

"[He is] a fine character. It hurts to say goodbye. But you have to be honest with each other.

"If a player is unhappy with his playing time – we have an extremely large number of players in the centre – then you have to understand him and fulfill his wishes.”

McKennie congratulates Adams on move

Tedesco is not the only figure to back Adams on making the leap to the Premier League, with the latter's USMNT team-mate Weston McKennie also speaking on the impending move.

Taking to Instagram, the Juventus star included an image of Adams with the Leeds logo, and professed his delight on the switch.

"Yessss! Love to see it!" the midfielder wrote.

