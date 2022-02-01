'USMNT is scared of Canada!' - Larin doubles down on teammate's bold claim after World Cup qualifying win

Canada national team forward Cyle Larin has doubled down on comments calling the United States "scared" to face his side after a 2-0 win in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

Larin said Canada is the best team in CONCACAF at the moment despite the USMNT often receiving more hype.

Indeed, Canada is on top of the region's qualifying table in qualifiers and remains unbeaten through 10 games.

What has been said?

Over the weekend Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan first stated that the USMNT was scared of its northern neighbors - a claim Larin went on to agree with.

"When they come to us, or we go there, they're scared," Borjan said. "They're scared. Last four or five matches, they've been scared against us. Because we have an amazing team."

Larin then said to Futbol Americas: "I agree. We have that belief in us, and you can see it when we're playing out there.

"We're Canadian guys, they're Americans, so it will always be a fight. You see each game, we're battling, we're arguing, we get in scuffles. It means a lot, I know it means a lot to Canadian people, every time we go out there and we play the Americans, and this time we won. I think it'll be like that for a long time coming."

CONCACAF table

Team GD Points Canada +12 22 United States +6 18 Mexico +5 18 Panama +2 17 Costa Rica 0 13 Jamaica -5 9 El Salvador -6 7 Honduras -14 3

The bigger picture

After a summer in which the USMNT met Mexico in two finals, those countries have continued to be discussed as CONCACAF's crown jewels.

Article continues below

However, with Canada now sprinting towards its second-ever World Cup appearance, the landscape in the region may be shifting.

To make matters more impressive for the Canadians, their recent results have come without star Alphonso Davies, who is missing from action due to a heart condition.

Further reading