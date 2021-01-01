USMNT name squad with 10 uncapped players to face Trinidad & Tobago

Gregg Berhalter has called in 16 players eligible for Olympic qualifiers for the upcoming friendly

A total of 10 uncapped players will be a part of the U.S. men's national team squad to take on Trinidad & Tobago to conclude the combined senior and U-23 team January camp.

Both the and the U.S. U-23s have been convened in Bradenton, Florida for a combined camp to kickstart a busy 2021 campaign.

The year will feature Olympic qualifying, and possibly the tournament itself, for the U-23s, while the senior team will feature in the Gold Cup, Nations League and, most importantly, World Cup qualifying.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter called in a squad featuring an initial list of 12 senior players, with 26 U-23 players also joining the camp, which began on January 9.

That combined squad has now been whittled down to a 25-player roster, which traveled to Orlando on Sunday for their clash with Trinidad & Tobago.

Headlining the squad in terms of senior players are Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget, who are joined by Cristian Roldan and Aaron Long as the only members of the team with more than 10 caps.

One player who will not be involved is defender Tristan Blackmon, who will be unable to pursue his first cap after suffering a concussion in training.

In total, the team has 10 uncapped players, including rising striker Daryl Dike, defender George Bello, up-and-comer Tanner Tessmann and Andres Perea, the Orlando City midfielder who recently completed his one-time switch to represent the U.S.

“These last two weeks have been an absolute pleasure. The hard work and determination demonstrated by the entire group confirms that the player pool is headed in the right direction,” Berhalter said. “As we transition to Orlando, we switch gears and focus on competing as we prepare to face Trinidad and Tobago.”

A total of 15 teams are represented, with Orlando City having four players in the squad for a match set to be held at their stadium, while 16 players are eligible for March's Olympic qualifiers.

Here's a closer look at the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese ( ), JT Marcinkowski ( ), Matt Turner (New Revolution)



DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo ( ), George Bello ( FC), Kyle Duncan ( ), Aaron Herrera ( ), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mauricio Pineda ( FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines ( ), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)



MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta ( ), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC), Cristian Roldan ( FC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)



FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore ( ), Paul Arriola ( ), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC)