USMNT 'can all but count him out' - Jesse Marsch not realistic target for American head coaching job, says Hercules Gomez

Jesse Marsch is out of contention for the USMNT head coach role because of his links to Premier League jobs, Herculez Gomez says.

Marsch said to be in talks with Leicester

Previously linked to United States job

Gomez says a Premier League return more likely

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch has been out of work since he was sacked by Leeds in February. He has been highlighted as a contender to take over as head coach of the United States men's national team, but is now being linked to the vacant Leicester job. According to ex-MLS and USMNT star Gomez, Marsch is more likely to return to the Premier League than his homeland.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leicester City second from the bottom, but 12th place to 20th (last) only separated by [seven] points," he wrote on Twitter. "Jesse Marsch continues to be in or around Premier League interest. You can all but count him out of the #USMNT [head coach] convo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being linked to the Southampton job, English media report that Marsch is already in talks to take over as coach of Leicester, who recently sacked Brendan Rodgers. He could be named the struggling side's new boss as early as Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Leicester are in a hurry to bring in a new coach amid their disastrous run of form, which leaves them second-bottom in the Premier League. They will hope to have the deal with Marsch wrapped up before they face Manchester City on April 15.