USMNT defender Che completes loan transfer to Hoffenheim

U.S. men's national team defender Justin Che has joined Hoffenheim on loan, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

The 18-year-old has joined the club on a loan through July 2023, with the club holding an option to buy Che at the end of his spell away from FC Dallas, who extended his current contract through 2026 before loaning him out.

Che previously spent time on loan with Bayern Munich, featuring primarily for the club's second team, but the Bundesliga giants were unable to purchase the defender from FC Dallas.

Who is Che?

The 18-year-old centerback originally rose to prominence as a member of FC Dallas' academy, signing with the club as a Homegrown player in October 2020.

He joined Bayern Munich II in 2021, following the path of former FC Dallas youngster Chris Richards, who he will now join at Hoffenheim.

He's earned two call-ups to the USMNT, but has yet to earn his first senior cap after featuring for the U-20s last November.

Article continues below

Che now becomes the latest FC Dallas star to make the move to Europe, with the club selling Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg earlier this month.

Weston McKennie, Bryan Reynolds and Reggie Cannon have also come through the club's academy before moving to top European leagues.

Further reading