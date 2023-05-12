USMNT star Christian Pulisic tipped to leave Chelsea this summer as he needs to ‘feel like an important player’ again

United States international Christian Pulisic is being tipped to leave Chelsea this summer as he “needs to feel like an important player” again.

Forward has been with Blues since 2019

Approaching final year of contract

Linked with clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old forward is approaching the end of his fourth season at Stamford Bridge and the final year of his contract in west London. He has taken in 142 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 26 goals, but has seen form and fitness issues restrict him to just eight Premier League starts in the 2022-23 campaign. Questions are now being asked of his future in England, amid fierce competition for places, and Fabrizio Romano believes that a deal could be done in the next transfer window that suits all parties.

WHAT THEY SAID: He has told CBS Sports: “I think [Pulisic will leave], yes. It's time for him to go and play some regular football, he needs to be consistent and feel like an important player in the club and this is not happening at Chelsea. My expectation is for Chelsea to prepare for Christian Pulisic to go this summer, but I think they want an important proposal. It's going to be complicated, maybe a loan deal with a buy option clause. Or they could try and find a permanent deal opportunity for Christian Pulisic. But this is one of the priorities of Chelsea, to sell as many players as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will be opening themselves up to offers for a number of players this summer as they seek to recoup some of the £600 million ($752m) that has been invested in fresh faces across the last two transfer windows.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is a saleable asset for the Blues as there is still plenty of potential in his game to be unlocked, while he remains a talismanic presence for his country and a player that the USMNT will be looking to for inspiration as they count down the days to the 2026 World Cup – an event they will be co-hosting alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico.