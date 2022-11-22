USMNT can 'absolutely' beat England but must be 'aggressive' from the off, insists Pulisic

Christian Pulisic believes that the USMNT has the firepower to beat England and must play "aggressive" football from the off against the Three Lions.

Pulisic confident of beating England

Wants to focus on the positives against Wales

Eager to win next match at all costs

WHAT HAPPENED? The UnitedStates were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in their first game in Qatar after Gareth Bale cancelled out Timothy Weah's opener. But that result has not dented Pulisic's confidence and the Chelsea forward believes that the USA have enough resources in their ranks to triumph over the Three Lions -who started their campaign with flying colours against Iran.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we have a good enough team to make it out of this group. England is our next test, we've got to be aggressive and go to win the game," he told reporters after the match against Wales.

"There's a lot of positives from the game in general. The team looks good. Now we have to figure out how to put that together for 90 minutes. A point in the first game is better than none. We have to move on, learn from this, it's a lot from our first game. I want to win. I'm very competitive. I love this team so much, I'm honoured to play in a World Cup for my country so the least I can do is give it all that I have," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic had a decent outing in the first match as he was the architect of Weah's opener in the 36th minute. However, a road to knockout stages for the USMNT got a bit harder after dropping two points against Wales. Although the winger is confident of beating England, it would be a tough task to get the better of Jude Bellingham and co. This means that progress could come down to Iran and, ultimately, goal difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Pulisic will get the opportunity to walk the walk when Gregg Berhalter's men take on England in their second Group B game on Friday.