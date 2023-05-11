Another USMNT prospect at Barcelona! American goalkeeper Diego Kochen trains with first team - but gets scored on by Robert Lewandowski

United States Under-17s goalkeeper Diego Kochen trained with Barcelona’s senior team for the first time – and came up against Robert Lewandowski.

Kochen trains with Barcelona

Another USMNT youngster in La Liga

Cannot stop Lewandowski in training

WHAT HAPPENED? Kochen, who only turned 17 in March, was signed by Barcelona's academy in 2019 after emerging as a goalkeeping talent in his home state of Florida. After rising through the ranks of La Masia, he found himself up against goalscoring legend Lewandowski in training this week. A social media clip shows the Pole firing across Kochen from a tight angle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, Kochen has a long way to go before he's challenging Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a place in Barcelona's goal. Kochen currently plays for Barca's Under-19s, alongside fellow USMNT prospect Adrian Gill, a 17-year-old midfielder. The Blaugrana have also featured Sergino Dest and Rokas Pukstas at senior and youth levels, respectively, in recent years.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barca's senior side is closing in on another La Liga title, leading the Spanish division by 13 points with five games to play. Their next game is a local derby against Espanyol on Sunday when, depending on other results, they could wrap up the league trophy.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!