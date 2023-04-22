'I know how hard it is' - USMNT's Antonee Robinson sends supportive message to American friends Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie amid Leeds struggles

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson empathized with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie after pushing Leeds further towards the drop.

Robinson impressed in 2-1 victory

Win means Leeds edge closer to drop

Full back "knows" difficult position of USMNT teammates

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form Stars and Stripes full back starred alongside defender Tim Ream as Fulham edged it 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off in a scoreline which flattered Javi Gracia's poor squad. The result means Leeds are just a point off the drop zone with six Premier League games remaining, as previous strugglers West Ham and Bournemouth look set to pull away. Robinson, who has been relegated with both Wigan and Fulham, admitted to knowing the position his USMNT teammates find themselves in.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by NBC Sports after the match about coming up against his international teammates, the 25-year-old replied: "You can see how much it means to them, to give it everything to not go down. As someone who's been in that situation myself I know how hard it is when the momentum's not with you, it's easy to go on a string of games when you're not getting the results that you feel like you should be picking up. But they're good players, they'll try and find everything they can to salvage the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Leeds struggle, Fulham have impressed under Marco Silva in their first season back in the top-flight, following a series of yo-yo campaigns between that and the Championship. Saturday's victory was Fulham's second in a row after a winless run of five games in the league. It takes the Cottagers total to 45 points for the season, a tally which Robinson and Co. are hoping to beat come the final day.

"We set the target at the beginning of the season to get 42 points and we got that last week," the full back continued. "So now the target is to try and get the most points Fulham have got in the Premier League, which is achievable and is something we'll strive towards. But we're still going to take it game by game, and try and win every game we can."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Fulham come up against one of the league's most form sides Aston Villa on Tuesday, who are chasing an outside shot at the European places.