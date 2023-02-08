USMNT announces Orlando City's Exploria Stadium as venue for CONCACAF Nations League game against El Salvador

- Nations League resumes next month
- USMNT visits Grenada
- Then will host El Salvador
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT picked Orlando City's Exploria Stadium as the venue for its CONCACAF Nations League match against El Salvador on March 27, three days after a trip to Grenada. The location enables the team to play in a warmer climate at a time northern locations could still receive snow, while minimising the flight time back from Grenada.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After two friendlies in a January camp made up mostly of youngsters, more World Cup stars are set to be welcomed back to the group for the March games. However, it's still expected that interim coach Anthony Hudson will pick several newcomers who performed well in the friendlies, such as San Jose Earthquakes prospect Cade Cowell.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? In addition to the on-field schedule, U.S. Soccer is in the middle of a search for a new sporting director. Once that process is complete, it can find a new head coach for the USMNT.