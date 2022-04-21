USMNT and Hoffenheim defender Richards out for season

U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury playing against Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga last weekend and faces a "long spell on the sidelines".

Richards, who has spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Hoffenheim from parent club Bayern Munich, had only just returned to fitness after a lengthy lay-off with an ankle problem.

What was said about Richards’ injury?

A statement on Hoffenheim’s website read: "The 22-year-old central defender Chris Richards will not be able to play for TSG Hoffenheim again this season.

"The American sustained a muscle tendon injury in his right thigh in the Bundesliga match against SpVgg Greuther Furth last Sunday and is now set for a long spell on the sidelines."

Reflecting on the injury TSG sporting director Alexander Rosen added: "This is a very bitter diagnosis, as Chris had only just worked his way back into the team following a long injury lay-off due to a persistent ankle problem.

"We of course wish him all the best."

How significant is Richards’ injury for Hoffenheim?

This is a fresh blow for Richards, who was only playing his third match back for Hoffenheim after a three-month absence with an ankle problem suffered while playing for the USMNT against Canada in January.

As well as missing eight matches for his club Richards was also forced to sit out USMNT matches against Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

He had been a regular in the Hoffenheim side prior to his injury problems, making 21 appearances in all competitions after playing 13 times in a similar loan spell during the second half of last campaign.

With his season over it now seems likely he will return to parent club Bayern Munich, who he joined from FC Dallas as an 18-year-old in 2018.

