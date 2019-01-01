USM Alger vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be going flat out to avenge their last defeat against the Algerian side and get a favourable result ahead of the return leg tie

The two sides are aiming at getting a favourable result to stand a better chance of qualifying for the group stage of the Caf .

Both USM Alger and have been having tough financial times and advancing to the next stage will be a welcome relief owing to the monetary rewards they will receive from Confederation of African Football (Caf).

It is the first time the two giants are facing each other since 2018 when they were paired in Group D of the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Rayon Sports of Rwanda and 's Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Algerian side denied Gor Mahia an opportunity to make it to the semi-finals after winning the return leg 2-1 and holding the Kenyan champions to a barren draw in Nairobi.

Game USM Alger vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, September 15 Time 10:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE USM Alger Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE USM Alger Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position USM Alger squad Goalkeepers Ismail Mansouri, Abdelmoumene Sifour Defenders Adem Alilet, Hicham Belkaroui, Mohamed Bourdin-Benyahia, Radouane Cherifi, Mustapha Kheiraoui. Anis Khemaissa, Rabie Meftah, Yanis Roumadi, Mohamed Tiboutine Midfielders Kamel Belarbi, Ben Khelifa, Bilel Benhammouda, Oussama Chita, Abdelrahim Hamra, Hamza Koudri, Lyes Ouakal, Abdelkrim Zouari Forwards Walid Ardji, Zakaria Benchaa, Muaid Ellafi, Zakaria Haddouche, Aymen Mahious, Adem Redjehimi

The hosts have a full squad to select from and will go for a stronger starting eleven which will do the job.

A home win will for sure put the North African side in a perfect position to advance to the group stage of the competition.

Probable XI for USM Alger: Mansouri, Alilet, Benyahia, Tiboutine, Khelifa, Chita, Zouari, Koudri, Ardji, Mahious and Radjehimi.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo and David Mapigano Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim, and Charles Momanyi Midfielders Kenneth Muguna (C), Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo and Samuel Onyango Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is aiming at breaking the North African jinx by steering his charges to victory on Sunday.

It is likely the tactician will stick to the squad which eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi from the competition in the first round after a 5-1 beating in Kenya.

K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna has also stressed the importance of ending their poor run of results when playing against teams from North Africa.

North Africa has not been an easy hunting ground for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions regardless of the opponent. The 23-year old believes this is the right time for K'Ogalo to re-write the history books.

“The past has no part in the future, and this is the right time for us to prove so,” Muguna told Goal on Friday before the team left for .

“We are determined to win against USM on Sunday, it is a tough match but we have enough confidence and motivation to do it. The preparations have been good, and we want to show our critics we have come of age.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, W.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui. Omondi and Ambundo.