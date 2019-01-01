USM Alger vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The two sides are aiming at getting a favourable result to stand a better chance of qualifying for the group stage of the Caf Champions League.
Both USM Alger and Gor Mahia have been having tough financial times and advancing to the next stage will be a welcome relief owing to the monetary rewards they will receive from Confederation of African Football (Caf).
It is the first time the two giants are facing each other since 2018 when they were paired in Group D of the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga SC).
The Algerian side denied Gor Mahia an opportunity to make it to the semi-finals after winning the return leg 2-1 and holding the Kenyan champions to a barren draw in Nairobi.
|Game
|USM Alger vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, September 15
|Time
|10:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|USM Alger Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|USM Alger Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|USM Alger squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Mansouri, Abdelmoumene Sifour
|Defenders
|
Adem Alilet, Hicham Belkaroui, Mohamed Bourdin-Benyahia, Radouane Cherifi, Mustapha Kheiraoui. Anis Khemaissa, Rabie Meftah, Yanis Roumadi, Mohamed Tiboutine
|Midfielders
|
Kamel Belarbi, Ben Khelifa, Bilel Benhammouda, Oussama Chita, Abdelrahim Hamra, Hamza Koudri, Lyes Ouakal, Abdelkrim Zouari
|Forwards
|
Walid Ardji, Zakaria Benchaa, Muaid Ellafi, Zakaria Haddouche, Aymen Mahious, Adem Redjehimi
The hosts have a full squad to select from and will go for a stronger starting eleven which will do the job.
A home win will for sure put the North African side in a perfect position to advance to the group stage of the competition.
Probable XI for USM Alger: Mansouri, Alilet, Benyahia, Tiboutine, Khelifa, Chita, Zouari, Koudri, Ardji, Mahious and Radjehimi.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo and David Mapigano
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim, and Charles Momanyi
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna (C), Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo and Samuel Onyango
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is aiming at breaking the North African jinx by steering his charges to victory on Sunday.
It is likely the tactician will stick to the squad which eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi from the competition in the first round after a 5-1 beating in Kenya.
K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna has also stressed the importance of ending their poor run of results when playing against teams from North Africa.
North Africa has not been an easy hunting ground for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions regardless of the opponent. The 23-year old believes this is the right time for K'Ogalo to re-write the history books.
“The past has no part in the future, and this is the right time for us to prove so,” Muguna told Goal on Friday before the team left for Algeria.
“We are determined to win against USM on Sunday, it is a tough match but we have enough confidence and motivation to do it. The preparations have been good, and we want to show our critics we have come of age.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, W.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui. Omondi and Ambundo.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia will be seeking revenge after losing to the Algerian side in the Caf Confederation Cup last season.
This will be the third time the two teams are meeting in the Caf Competition; USM Alger have won once and drawn once as well.
K'Ogalo are aiming at advancing to the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Kenyan champions have, however, played in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.
The Algerian side has lost just once in their last 10 matches in the competition, drawn three times and won six times.
Coach Polack is expecting a tough game but remains optimistic his charges can do the job and bring home a good result.
“[USM Alger] are a very good side, I know they are also faced with financial problems but we must be careful against them because they will also want to get a good result,” Polack told Goal.
“All I know is we must be tight at the back and push them hard to try and get the away goal. I will be happy if we score away, at least a goal or two will be vital for us ahead of the return leg."