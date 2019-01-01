Ushuru to take on Migori Youth as second leg for NSL set to kick-off
The second leg of the National Super League officially kicks-off on Wednesday with ten matches on the cards.
Leaders Ushuru will be hoping to extend their lead at the top when they face struggling Migori Youth at the Awendo Stadium. The Nyanza-based side has struggled to get maximum points this season and the game against the league leaders will be a stern test.
Wazito FC, who also have 41 points, will host bottom placed Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo.
Kisii-based 'Glamour boys' Shabana will face St. Josephs at Gusii Stadium; Kibera Black Stars host Kangemi All Stars in a derby to be staged at Camp Toyoyo.
The full fixture list is as follows: Migori Youth vs Ushuru, Green Commandos vs Modern Coast Rangers, Wazito vs Nairobi City Stars, Administration, Police vs Kisumu All Stars, Kibera Black Stars vs Kangemi All-Stars, Fortune Sacco vs Kenya Police, Thika United vs Coast Stima, Shabana vs St. Joseph’s Youth, Eldoret Youth vs FC Talanta and Nairobi Stima vs Bidco United.