Ushuru to remain top of NSL as matches for this weekend rescheduled

Six matches have been rescheduled to Wednesday to pave way for the FKF Shield Cup that kicks off on Saturday

Ushuru will remain at the top of the National Super League table despite sitting out of this weekend’s action.

The NSL leaders will have to wait until Wednesday when they take on Fortune Sacco the same day Wazito, who is second behind them on an inferior goal difference will take on a struggling Kangemi All-Stars. Both teams have 44 points.

Only four matches have been lined up this weekend, with six set to be played in midweek. Saint Joseph Youth will host Eldoret Youth at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday, with Kibera Black Stars also set to face off with Migori Youth away in Awendo.

Former side Thika United has a date with Modern Coast at the Serani Sports Grounds on Sunday as Coast Stima host Administration Police at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

Sunday fixtures: St. Joseph’s Youth vs Eldoret Youth (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs Kibera Black Stars (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm).

Monday: Modern Coast Rangers vs Thika United (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Administration Police (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm).

Wednesday: Ushuru vs Fortune Sacco (Ruaraka Grounds, 1 pm), Police vs Green Commandos (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Kisumu All Stars vs Nairobi Stima (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm), Talanta vs Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Kangemi All-Stars vs Wazito (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs Shabana (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm).