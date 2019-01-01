Ushuru to face Shabana test as National Super League hits week 26

Ushuru, Nairobi Stima, and Wazito are engaged in a fierce race for places in the battle for promotion

As the National Super League enters week 26, several matches will be played across the country this weekend.

Five matches will take place on Friday, three more on Saturday and the weekend's action will conclude on Sunday with two more fixtures.

All eyes will be fixed on how the teams chasing promotion to the Premier League ( ) will fare. Ushuru, Nairobi Stima, and Wazito all have 52 points, but the Taxmen enjoy superior goal difference thus are perched at the summit of the lower league.

Shabana will host Ken Kenyatta, a side that have seen KPL promotion elude them twice during the playoffs in 2017 and in 2018.

A visit to Gusii Stadium may not be an easy task as Shabana have been quite a tough team to face since their own promotion.

Nairobi Stima, second on the log, will be at Karuturi grounds to face Green Commandoes on Saturday while Wazito, whose matchday 25 action against Shabana was abandoned due to crowd trouble at Camp Toyoyo, will be in North Rift to face Eldoret Youth on Saturday too.

Talanta will entertain Fortune Sacco at Camp Toyoyo on Friday after being involved in a road accident while traveling from Naivasha last weekend.

Article continues below

Friday; Nairobi City Stars vs Modern Coast (Hope Center, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Kangemi All-Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Administration Police vs Thika United (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Talanta vs Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm) and Eldoret Youth vs Wazito (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm).

Saturday; Shabana vs Ushuru (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm), Nairobi Stima vs Green Commandos (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm) and Kisumu Allstars vs Migori Youth (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm).

Sunday; St. Joseph’s Youth vs Kenya Police (Afraha Stadium, 11 am) and Bidco United vs Kibera Black Stars (Thika Stadium, 4 pm).