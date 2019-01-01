Ushuru slip again as Nairobi Stima go second in race for KPL promotion

The Ken Kenyatta led side had hoped to record a win and bag maximum points to go second on the log

Ushuru FC failed in their quest against FC Talanta in the National Super League (NSL), losing 2-1 on Sunday.

Chris Owino opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th minute after catching the Taxmen's defense napping. Job Tinyo coolly slotted in the second goal for the Juma Abdalla led side in the 58th minute.

Ushuru scored their consolation in the 69th minute courtesy of outstanding forward Brian Yakhama. Yasin Mafuta's Nairobi Stima went second on the table after claiming a 1-0 win against stubborn St Joseph.

The Nakuru-based side looked set to get at least a point and dent the Powermen's chances of promotion.

However, their resilience was broken down in the 80th minute courtesy of Denis Oalo, who managed to get past the defenders before hitting the back of the net.

In another NSL match, Migori Youth was beaten by five goals against their hosts Green Commandos.

Athanas Masheti scored a brace in the 35th and 46th minutes, same as Ashuma James who scored in the 55th and 71st minutes of the game. The other goal was scored by Bandi Castro in the 54th minute.

Leaders Kisumu All Stars were held to a barren draw by Bidco United at Thika Stadium. All Stars, Nairobi Stima and Wazito FC occupy the first three positions in the league.

Full results from Sunday; Ushuru 1-2 FC Talanta, Bidco United 0-0 Kisumu All Stars, Shabana 1-1 Modern Coast , Nairobi Stima 1-0 St. Joseph’s Youth and Green Commandos 5-0 Migori Youth.