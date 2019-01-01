Ushuru & Shabana face stern test as NSL resumes after a two-week break

At Gusii Stadium, joint leaders Shabana will face a stern test when they host Wazito FC, who were relegated from the top tier

The National Super League will make a return this weekend following a two week Christmas and New Year break.

There will be mouthwatering clashes across the country in different venues on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, there will be double header at Thika Stadium; Bidco United will open the stage against Migori Youth. The main match will however be between leaders Ushuru FC against Thika United.

The two sides faced each other in the KPL Promotion/relegation play-offs two seasons ago and the milkmen prevailed with 2-1 aggregate win. At Gusii Stadium, joint leaders Shabana will face a stern test when they host Wazito, who were relegated from the top tier last season.

The fixtures in full are as follows: Saturday; Coast Stima vs Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Migori Youth (Thika Stadium, 2 pm), Thika United vs Ushuru (Thika Stadium, 4.15 pm), Shabana vs Wazito (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm), Eldoret Youth vs Kibera Black Stars (Eldoret Showgrounds, 3 pm).

Sunday: Nairobi Stima vs Fortune Sacco (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), Administration Police vs Green Commandos (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), SportsTalanta vs Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm), Kisumu All-Stars vs Kangemi All-Stars (Moi Stadium, 3 pm) and Joseph’s Youth vs Modern Coast Rangers (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm).