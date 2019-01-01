Ushuru seek to open a four point-gap with Wazito as NSL action resumes

Wazito will, however, go top of the league should they win and Ushuru drop more points

Ushuru has a chance to open a four-point gap at the National Super League table with a win over Kisumu All Stars on Friday.

The taxmen will be looking to bounce back from a setback suffered last time out and only a win at the Ruararak Grounds will take pressure off their shoulders, knowing that Wazito is close behind them.

Just like Ushuru, second-placed Wazito also lost their last outing and a win over Fortune Sacco on Saturday will be a top priority.

Ushuru is top of the log with 29 points, one above Wazito who will host Fortune Sacco at the Camp Toyoyo.

Third-placed Nairobi Stima, meanwhile, will hope to protect their unbeaten run when they face off with Nairobi City Stars on Saturday.

Friday: Ushuru vs Kisumu All Stars (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm), Administration Police vs Kangemi All-Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Coast Stima (Thika Stadium, 2 pm), Thika United vs Migori Youth (Thika Stadium, 4:15 pm), Eldoret Youth vs Modern Coast Rangers (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm), Green Commandos vs Kibera Black Stars (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)

Saturday: Nairobi Stima vs Nairobi City Stars (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), FC Talanta vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Wazito vs Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm)

Sunday: Shabana vs Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm)