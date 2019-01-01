Ushuru pay tax after going down to Green Commandos as Nairobi Stima win

Kangemi All-Stars needed a late goal courtesy of Emmanuel Obara to nail a point from Eldoret Youth in another match

Ushuru FC failed to reclaim top position from Wazito in the National Super League after going down 3-1 to visiting Green Commandos.

Despite the hosts scoring early courtesy of red hot Brian Yakhama, the Kakamega-based side hit back courtesy of Evans Odhiambo, Alex Achando, and Collins Sichenje to help their team walk home with maximum points.

The result means the taxmen remain on 48 points, two less than leaders Wazito, and on the level with third-placed Nairobi Stima who have an inferior goal difference. Green Commandos are 19th and on 15 points.

Dennis Munyao gave the Uasin Gishu side a 22nd-minute lead but Moses Obure ensured the two sides are on level terms ten minutes later. But with 56th minutes gone, Hosea Koech gave his team a deserved lead with a perfect run.

The Nairobi side, however, fought hard and the reward came deep into the stoppages to ensure the teams share the spoils.

In other results, Talanta fell 3-1 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, with Fortune Sacco mauling Thika United 4-0. Nairobi Stima defeated their hosts Modern Coast 3-2 in a match played at Serani Sports Ground.