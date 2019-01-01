Ushuru maintain top spot in NSL as Nairobi Stima held

FC Talanta defeated Eldoret Youth by a solitary goal as Kenya Police claimed a 2-1 win against Fortune Sacco

Ushuru FC will spend another week at top of the National Super League after claiming a 1-0 win against Migori Youth at the Awendo Green Stadium.

After Wazito's 3-2 win earlier against Nairobi City Stars, the Ken Kenyatta led side knew that only a win will ensure they go top. Star striker Brian Yakhama's strike was all the visitors needed to hit 44 points, same as second-placed Wazito, who have an inferior goal difference.

Article continues below

Kisumu All Stars wasted their chance to go second on the log after falling to the in-form Administration Police at the Camp Toyoyo. All-Stars were the first to score courtesy of Shadrack Omondi in the 24th minute, six minutes later, Abdulkarim Abbas restored parity before Hillary Otieno (72) and Salim Mzee (90th) won it for the hosts.

At the same venue, three first-half goals by Francis Baraza, Moses Otieno and Jullius Masaba were enough to hand Kibera Black Stars 3-1 win against Kangemi All-Stars. The latter scored what turned out to be a consolation goal by Moses Osure.

Other results, Shabana was held to a one all draw by St. Josephs, while Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United settled to a barren draw.