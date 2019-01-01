Ushuru held by Administration Police as Shabana down Modern Coast in the NSL

The Taxmen needed a late goal to claim a point against AP as the Glamour Boys defeated Modern Coast in Mombasa

National Super League (NSL) matches were played on Friday in different venues across the country with all 20 clubs getting involved.

Promotion hopefuls Ushuru FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Administration Police. After a barren first half, the visitors opened the scoring in the 76th minute courtesy of long-serving skipper Humphrey Alemba.

The Taxmen struggled to get the equalizer and when they thought they were headed for a defeat, defender Fredrick Kentile powered home a goal which won a point for them.

Thika based side Bidco United capitalized on their home advantage to bag maximum points against FC Talanta. The Anthony Akhulia led side needed a 65th-minute strike by Emmanuel Mogaka to seal the win for the team.

Coastal based side Modern Coast fell 2-3 to visiting Shabana. The Rangers aimed at getting maximum points but the Glamour Boys had a different agenda.

Francis Ochola hit the back of the net in the 24th minute in favour of the home team. With five minutes to the break, Usama Sambili made it even and a few minutes later, About Traore gave the visitors a deserved lead.

Ochola completed his brace in the 49th minute before Mohamed Coulibaly hit what turned out to be the winner with 23 minutes left.

In other results, Fortune Sacco defeated Police by a solitary strike while Coast Stima fell at home 2-1 against Migori Youth.