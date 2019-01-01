Ushuru FC sink Thika United to reclaim top spot in NSL

The Taxmen have now reached 52 points as they strive to win promotion to the Kenyan Premier League

Ushuru FC reclaimed the top spot in the National Super League (NSL) after claiming a comfortable 3-0 win against Thika United.

The Taxmen opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through a penalty that was converted by defender Evans Makari.

Three minutes later, Alex Sunga doubled the advantage for the Ken Kenyatta-led side, before Patrick Macharia made it three from the penalty following a handball by a Thika United player.

The result took Ushuru to the summit of the table with 52 points, level with second-placed Nairobi Stima, who defeated Fortune Sacco 3-1.

Patrick Asiku scored a brace for the visitors with Mokaya Douglas getting the third. Fortune got their consolation courtesy of Juma. At Karuturi, Talanta FC was held to a 2-2 draw with Police.

Article continues below

Talanta scored their goals through Juma Brian and Chris Owino with Police scoring through David Oluoch's double.

Wazito FC might reclaim the top spot with a victory against Shabana FC at the Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

The former Kenyan Premier League side is currently placed third on the log with 51 points.