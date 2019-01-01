Ushuru FC sink Thika United to reclaim top spot in NSL
Ushuru FC reclaimed the top spot in the National Super League (NSL) after claiming a comfortable 3-0 win against Thika United.
The Taxmen opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through a penalty that was converted by defender Evans Makari.
Three minutes later, Alex Sunga doubled the advantage for the Ken Kenyatta-led side, before Patrick Macharia made it three from the penalty following a handball by a Thika United player.
The result took Ushuru to the summit of the table with 52 points, level with second-placed Nairobi Stima, who defeated Fortune Sacco 3-1.
Patrick Asiku scored a brace for the visitors with Mokaya Douglas getting the third. Fortune got their consolation courtesy of Juma. At Karuturi, Talanta FC was held to a 2-2 draw with Kenya Police.
Talanta scored their goals through Juma Brian and Chris Owino with Police scoring through David Oluoch's double.
Wazito FC might reclaim the top spot with a victory against Shabana FC at the Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.
The former Kenyan Premier League side is currently placed third on the log with 51 points.