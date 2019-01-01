Ushuru FC head coach Ken Kenyatta praises youngster Brian Yakhama

Ushuru FC moved to the summit of the National Super League after a 3-0 win over Kangemi Black Stars

Ushuru FC head coach Ken Kenyatta has lauded the impact of young striker Brian Yakhama.

The 19-year-old has been on fire this season and is currently among the National Super League top scorers having scored a total of seven goals this season.

Brian, son of former international Nick Yakhama, was on target on Monday against Kangemi Black Stars in the 3-0 win at Camp Toyoyo, and Kenyatta feels he is destined for greatness.

"Brian is a good player, who is ready to learn, he has instincts of a striker and knows what to do when on and off the ball. He is one of the best upcoming strikers and very soon he will be tough for the defenders to handle.

"If he continues to work as hard as he is doing right now, he will definitely go far, he is destined for greatness," Kenyatta told Goal in an interview.

Ushuru is currently leading the table with 41 points; three more than second and third-placed Nairobi Stima and Wazito respectively.