Ushuru FC defeat APS Bomet to go fifth in NSL

The Taxmen bagged maximum points in a five-goal thriller to sustain their promotion ambitions

Ushuru FC moved to the fifth position in the National Super League (NSL) after defeating APS Bomet 3-2 in an exciting game played at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

The Taxmen came into the match desperate for a win to stay in touch with leaders Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United. However, they had to give their best to get a win against the determined Rift Valley-based side.

The visitors relied on high pressing football and counter-attacks, a tactic which worked and in the sixth minute, they opened the scoring courtesy of Simon Karanja.

Ushuru responded almost instantly as Brian Yakhama levelled matters in the 10th minute with a fine finish from the penalty spot. But the administrative side went ahead again five minutes later through James Khaleha.

Yakhama completed his brace in the 24th minute before hitting his third in the 59th minute to ensure the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side bag maximum points.

Shabana managed to defeat their hosts Murang'a Seal 2-1 while Coast Stima were rewarded maximum points after Mt United failed to turn up at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Full weekend results

St. Joseph’s Youth 2-2 Administration Police

Kenya Police 2-2 Nairobi Stima

Modern Coast 0-0 Kibera Black Stars

Nairobi City Stars 2-0 Vihiga Bullets

Coast Stima 2-0 Mt. Kenya United

Muranga Seal 1-2 Shabana

Bidco United 2-1 Migori Youth

FC Talanta 2-1

Ushuru 3-2 APS Bomet