Ushuru FC and Wazito FC register vital wins to revive KPL promotion race

Both sides were beaten in match week 26 and surrendered the top positions, before their mid-week wins

Ushuru regained the top spot in the National Super League table after a 2-1 win over Administration Police on Wednesday.

Following a 2-1 stumble at Gusii Stadium against Shabana, the Taxmen had to win this particular encounter in order to remain in the Kenyan Premier League promotion race.

Victor Ochieng’s goal in the eighth minute set Ushuru on the winning course but an equaliser by AP’s Nicodemus Asumwa five minutes later brought Ken Kenyatta’s side level.

Six minutes after the resumption of the second half, Brian Yakhama restored Ushuru's lead and the side held on to earn them all the points at Camp Toyoyo.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Paul Acquah helped Wazito beat Bidco United 1-0, meaning they have moved up to second, behind Ushuru, on the table.

Kibera Black Stars managed a 1-1 draw against Kisumu All-Stars and bumped the visiting Stars down to third position.

Full Wednesday results: Wazito 1-0 Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo) Ushuru 2-1 Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo), Kangemi All-Stars 1-3 Modern Coast (Camp Toyoyo), Shabana 1-1 Eldoret Youth (Gusii Stadium), Fortune Sacco 1-1 St. Joseph’s Youth (Thika Stadium), Thika United 2-2 Nairobi Stima (Thika Stadium), Kibera Black Stars 1-1 Kisumu All Stars (Hope Center), Green Commandos 2-2 FC Talanta (Bukhungu Stadium), Migori Youth 1-0 Coast Stima (Awendo Stadium), Police 1-1 Nairobi City Stars (Karuturi Grounds).