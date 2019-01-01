Ushuru end three-match winless run with a victory over Nairobi City Stars

Wazito could have opened a five point gap had they won the Saturday's fixture

Ushuru took advantage of Wazito’s poor outing to cut the lead between them and the National Super League leaders to three points.

Ushuru finally managed a win after three winless runs with a 2-0 result over Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

The three points pushed them back to second on 35 points, just three behind Wazito, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Administration Police earlier on at the same venue. The win by the officers ended Wazito’s three-match winning run.

Migori Youth were held to a 1-1 by FC Talanta while Bidco United and Green Commandos beat Fortune Sacco and Elderot Youth by identical 1-0 scorelines.

Round 15 : Friday: Police 2-1 Kisumu All Stars, Thika United 0-1 Shabana, Kangemi All-Stars 1-1 St Joseph Youth, Kibera Black Stars 1-2 Nairobi Stima.

Saturday: Wazito 1-1 Administration Police, Nairobi City Stars 0-2 Ushuru, Green Commandos 1-0 Eldoret Youth, Fortune Sacco 0-1 Bidco United, Modern Coast 1-0 Coast Stima, Migori Youth 1-1 FC Talanta.