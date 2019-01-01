Ushuru end three-match winless run with a victory over Nairobi City Stars
Ushuru took advantage of Wazito’s poor outing to cut the lead between them and the National Super League leaders to three points.
Ushuru finally managed a win after three winless runs with a 2-0 result over Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo.
The three points pushed them back to second on 35 points, just three behind Wazito, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Administration Police earlier on at the same venue. The win by the officers ended Wazito’s three-match winning run.
Migori Youth were held to a 1-1 by FC Talanta while Bidco United and Green Commandos beat Fortune Sacco and Elderot Youth by identical 1-0 scorelines.
Round 15 Results: Friday: Kenya Police 2-1 Kisumu All Stars, Thika United 0-1 Shabana, Kangemi All-Stars 1-1 St Joseph Youth, Kibera Black Stars 1-2 Nairobi Stima.
Saturday: Wazito 1-1 Administration Police, Nairobi City Stars 0-2 Ushuru, Green Commandos 1-0 Eldoret Youth, Fortune Sacco 0-1 Bidco United, Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 Coast Stima, Migori Youth 1-1 FC Talanta.