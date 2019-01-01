Ushuru and Wazito set for tough away trips in the National Super League

The away matches are set to have serious implications for both sides seeking promotion to the top-tier

A tough outing awaits Ushuru as they travel to face Eldoret Youth in match week 28 of the National Super League on April 21.

The Taxmen resumed the NSL leadership after beating Administration Police 2-1 on Wednesday at Camp Toyoyo.

Eldoret Youth will offer them the greatest challenge again especially after beating another side chasing for Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion, Wazito in week 26.

At Moi Stadium, second-placed Wazito and third-placed Kisumu All-Stars will face off. Only a point separates the two sides and the match in Kisumu may prove to have a serious impact in the race for promotion.

Another side that is firmly in the promotion race is Nairobi Stima and they will have a home game against Administration Police at Karuturi Grounds, Nairobi.

All the matches will kick-off at 3:00 pm, apart from the doubleheader at Hope Centre. The first match between Nairobi City Stars and Fortune Sacco will start at 2:00 pm and thereafter Kangemi All-Stars will host Police at 4:15 pm.

Fixtures: Nairobi City Stars vs Fortune Sacco (Hope Centre), Coast Stima vs Kibera Black Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club) St Joseph Youth vs Green Commandos (Afraha Stadium) Modern Coast vs Migori Youth (Serani Sports Ground) Eldoret Youth vs Ushuru (Sudi Stadium) Bidco United vs Shabana (Thika Stadium) Nairobi Stima vs Administration Police (Karuturi Grounds) FC Talanta vs Thika United (Camp Toyoyo) Kisumu All Stars vs Wazito (Moi Stadium) Kangemi All-Stars vs Kenya Police (Hope Centre).