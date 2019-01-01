Ushuru and Wazito set for redemption as National Super League enters week 27

The former Kenya Premier League sides suffered defeats in week 26 and will hope to revive their promotion hopes with a win

An interesting week lies ahead for the National Super League (NSL) as four teams now chase the two automatic Premier League ( ) promotion slots.

Kibera Black Stars' 2-0 win over Migori Youth gave them the rare chance of leading the group going into week 27.

Wazito and Ushuru stumbled to Eldoret Youth and Shabana, respectively, while a 1-1 draw against Green Commandoes meant that Nairobi Stima could not take advantage and grab the top spot.

On Wednesday, Wazito will host Bidco United at Camp Toyoyo while Ushuru will be on duty against Administration Police at Ruaraka.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Stima will be looking to remain in the promotion race and will have to harvest maximum points against Thika United in Thika.

Kisumu All-Stars will take the stage and face Kibera Black Stars at Hope Center at 4:15 pm, as there would also be an early kick-off involving Kangemi All-Stars and Modern Coast .

Another double-header is set to be staged at Thika County Stadium withThika United taking on Nairobi Stima and Fortune Sacco will face St. Joseph.

Full Wednesday fixtures: Kangemi All-Stars v Modern Coast Rangers ( Hope Center) Migori Youth v Coast Stima ( Awendo Green Stadium), Wazito v Bidco (Camp Toyoyo), Kenya Police v Nairobi City Stars ( Karuturi Grounds), Ushuru v Administration Police ( Ruaraka Grounds), Shabana v Eldoret Youth (Gusii Stadium), Thika United v Nairobi Stima (Thika Stadium), Green Commandoes v FC Talanta ( Bukhungu Stadium), Fortune Sacco v St. Joseph ( Thika Stadium), Kibera Black Stars v Kisumu All-Stars (Hope Center).