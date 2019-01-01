Transfers
Ushuru and Wazito pick wins as Shabana fall at home to Coast Stima

Ushuru and Wazito FC, both picked crucial victories in mid-week matches to keep alive their hopes of earning promotion to KPL

Ushuru and Wazito won their respective matches in National Super League matches played on Wednesday.

Wazito triumphed 2-1 over Modern Coast Rangers while Ushuru had Brian Yakhama and Oscar Mbugua to thank, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Bidco United at the Ruaraka Grounds.

At the Awendo Green Stadium, Shabana went down, for the sixth time in a row, to visiting Coast Stima. The 'Glamour Boys' have since dropped to ninth with 16 points from 11 matches.

Nairobi Stima, in the meantime, picked up a 1-0 win over FC Talanta to keep themselves third on the log, albeit six points behind Wazito.

Wednesday fixtures: Ushuru 2-0 Bidco United (Ruaraka Grounds), Administration Police 1-0 St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo), Kibera Black Stars 3-3 Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo), Wazito 2-1 Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo), Nairobi Stima 1-0 FC Talanta (Karuturi Grounds), Eldoret Youth 1-1 Kisumu All Stars (Eldoret Show Grounds), Shabana 0-1 Coast Stima (Awendo Green Stadium), Fortune Sacco 1-1 Migori Youth (Thika Stadium), Thika United 1-1 Nairobi City Stars (Thika Stadium) and Green Commandos 2-0 Kangemi All-Stars (Bukhungu Stadium).

