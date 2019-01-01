Ushuru and Wazito march on as Kisumu All-Stars switch off Nairobi Stima

The Taxmen are now on 47 points after 21 games and have a real chance of making it back to the top flight

National Super League leaders Ushuru FC continued with their impressive form this season with a resounding 2-1 win against Fortune Sacco.

The Ken Kenyatta led side went ahead as soon as the first minute courtesy of red hot striker Brian Yakhama. Oscar Mbugua doubled the advantage in the 39th minute but Stephen Oganda halved the score line in the 56th minute.

Wazito FC ensured they go level on points with the Taxmen after defeating Kangemi All-Stars 4-2. The Fred Ambani led side scored through new signing Amos Asembeka, Washington Munene, Dennis Gicheru and Victor Ndinya, with their hosts scoring through Christopher Ambuka and Teddy Siwa.

Kisumu All-Stars ended Nairobi Stima's unbeaten run by claiming a 1-0 win at home; Police defeated visiting Green Commandos by the same margin. At the Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi City Stars defeated Shabana 3-0.