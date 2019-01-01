Ushuru and Nairobi Stima highlight National Super League fixtures

Both sides from this Week 29 fixture are in a tight promotion race that also involves Kisumu All-Stars and Wazito

Ten National Super League (NSL) matches have been lined up at various stadiums on Friday and Saturday.

Ushuru and Nairobi Stima will clash at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday. They battle it out for much-needed points and a win for any side will be a big boost in their quest to get promoted to the first-tier. Ushuru is third on the log with 56 points. They have one more point than fourth-placed Nairobi Stima.

Shabana will host league leaders Kisumu All-Stars at Gusii Stadium on Saturday, while second-placed side Wazito will be up against Coast Stima on Friday at Camp Toyoyo. Another Friday clash will see Administration Police host FC Talanta in a late kick-off at Toyoyo.

Friday 26 April: Wazito vs Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm) Administration Police vs FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm)

Saturday 27 April: Ushuru vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Kangemi All-Stars (Thika Stadium, 2 pm), Eldoret Youth vs Bidco United (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm), Green Commandos vs Nairobi City Stars (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs Police (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm), Thika United vs St. Joseph Youth (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Modern Coast (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Shabana vs Kisumu All Stars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm).