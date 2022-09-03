Randy Waldrum’s side bowed to the four-time Fifa Women’s World Cup champions on Saturday evening

Nigeria bowed 4-0 to the United States of America in Saturday’s international friendly.

A first-half brace from Sophia Smith as well as goals from Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan propelled the Stars and Stripes past the Super Falcons at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Still fresh from their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations outing where they finished in the fourth position, Randy Waldrum’s team continued their preparations for next year’s Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Americans could have gone taken the lead in the fourth minute but goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was well positioned to save Smith from scoring.

The Portland Thorns forward made amends for her early miss by putting Vlatko Andonovski’s women ahead in the 14th minute.

Nigeria went close to restoring parity seven minutes later but Monday Gift’s long-range effort was saved by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Four minutes later, Horan doubled the advantage before Smith completed her double in the closing stages of the first half.

Notwithstanding their deficit, the Super Falcons looked more composed in the second half, played better, but they were not clinical in front of goal.

They leaked their fourth goal in the 54th minute after Morgan converted from the penalty mark following an infringement in the goal area of the West Africans.

No goals were scored in the remainder of the game and Waldrum would be impressed with how his substitutes performed against the four-time World Cup winners.

With this result, the USA extended their perfect record against African opposition, defeating the Super Falcons on six occasions and South Africa twice in two games.

It is worthy mentioning that they have kept clean sheets in each of their last six games against African opposition.

They will meet again at Audi Field, home of the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Tuesday, September 6.

Apart from a 7-1 win in the first-ever meeting between the teams at the 1999 Women’s World Cup and a 5-0 victory for the Americans in the 2003 World Cup group stage, most of the meetings versus Nigeria have been tightly contested.