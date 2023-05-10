U.S. Soccer hires ex-USMNT star Oguchi Onyewu to newly-created executive position

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday the creation of a new executive position that ex-USMNT star Oguchi Onyewu will immediately fill.

Onyewu was considered for director role

Crocker hired instead

But former defender will still join U.S. Soccer

WHAT HAPPENED? The soccer federation continues to shape its new-look executive staff, appointing Matt Crocker as its new sporting director a couple of weeks ago before naming Onyewu its Vice President of Sport, a position that didn't exist before.

He will help Crocker find the next USMNT head coach - expected to be Jesse Marsch - and assist fundraising and youth development initiatives among other tasks, according to U.S. Soccer. The 40-year-old has previously served on the organization's board of directors.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and work with Matt and the rest of the U.S. Soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country," said Onyewu in a statement provided by U.S. Soccer. "As a former player, I understand first-hand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to working with the men’s and women’s Senior Teams, youth national teams and extended national teams to help support and grow our talented pool of players and identify and develop the next generation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyewu earned 69 international senior caps during his playing career and picked up executive experience with Belgian second-tier club Royal Excelsior Virton.

WHAT NEXT? Onyewu will get right to work helping Crocker appoint the USMNT's next manager - a top priority with the Nations League and Gold Cup this summer.

