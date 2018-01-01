Uproar as Asante Kotoko SC turns down bus and venue offered by Kariobangi Sharks

The visiting Ghanaian side are scheduled to train on Thursday at Utalii grounds before the crucial match at Kasarani on Saturday

Drama ensued on Wednesday after Asante Kotoko turned down a bus and training venue offered by their Kenyan opponents ahead of Saturday match.

Asante Kotoko, who is in Kenya to face Kariobangi Sharks in a Caf Confederation Cup tie, raised a protest with their Kenyan hosts for giving them a substandard bus from the airport to their hotel and a poor training pitch at Goan Institute.

Without mincing words, the Ghanaian giants led by head coach Charles Akonnor and Deputy Head of Delegation Edmund Ackah accused their rivals of playing games ahead of the crucial fixture but vowed to get a convincing result.

“We are astonished by the kind of reception our friends handed us on arrival at the airport. They only gave us a very small bus that could not accommodate the traveling contingent and even after complaining, they accepted to offer us a better option but we are yet to see the same.

“And even after complaining that we don’t need the small bus, we were forced to use the same to the training venue, the ground itself turned out to be very poor and not to the standards required by Caf,” Ackah told Goal.com in an interview.

Coach Akonnor also admitted that the training venue was not good for the team. “I thank God, we left the venue without injuries. As much as it was a small work out to keep the team ready, the venue was below the standards set by Caf. I really don’t know why this was happening. It is not good all.”

