UPL side Wakiso Giants FC part ways with Kefa Kisala

The tactician was shown the door after managing just 13 points from 11 league games

Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants FC have parted ways with coach Kefa Kisala owing to poor results

According to Kawowo, the club decided to fire the tactician on Saturday evening following a 3-0 defeat against Express. The latter scored their goals through Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo.

Wakiso, who are currently placed in 10th position with 13 points, have managed four wins, a draw and six losses in 11 matches played. They have scored 14 goals and conceded 10 and it is for this reason, the club has decided to fire their head coach.

Coincidentally, after Saturday's win, Express have matched Wakiso having won four games, drawn one and lost six matches as well. They have, however, scored 15 goals and conceded 16 and are placed in ninth position.

Article continues below

Kefa is the first coach to be shown the door this season and might be followed by Matia Lule who has managed to win just two matches out of eight for bottom-placed side Proline FC.

Surprisingly, Proline have been doing well in continental assignments and are just a win away from gracing the group stage of the Caf after a 2-2 draw last week against Libyan side Al Nasr.

The second leg will be played at StarTimes stadium on Sunday.