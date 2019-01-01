Upcountry fans love KPL matches more than their city counterparts - Okoth

The striker says fans from outside major cities should be regarded as heroes given their attendance to matches within their areas

striker Ronald Okoth has praised upcountry fans for their love of Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

Okoth's assessments come after most clubs have turned to their fans for financial support in the ongoing campaign following the exit of SportPesa as the league's title sponsor.

“KPL matches should be staged upcountry. There’s no single day I’ve gone to play away at Kericho Green Stadium, Awendo Stadium, Sudi Stadium, or Muhoroni and fail to find a stadium full of largely passionate and respectful home fans who celebrate both sets of players equally,” Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

“They celebrate players like heroes whom they are so delighted and excited to see.”

"Football fans upcountry ought to be celebrated for their undefeated and true love for our game. These people genuinely love our football, hold and respect local players whether you’re for the home team or away team in high regard."

The former and striker specifically identified the electric atmosphere which he always feels whenever he visits upcountry stadiums.

“Hats off to all the local football fans from upcountry. You all deserve to be celebrated, and I hope any player who gets to meet any of you will one day thank you for the massive and most of the times unnoticeable effort you all put into making local football matches upcountry professional,” explained the forward.

“Nobody enjoys going for those away trips like me and those moments will always live with me forever.”