Upbeat Okumbi ready to make history with Kenya at Afcon U20

The Rising Stars will have to navigate past Uganda in the first Cecafa semi-final on Monday in Tanzania in order to book a continental place

U20 head coach Stanley Okumbi is upbeat ahead of the Cecafa Championship semi-final tie against on Monday.

The Rising Stars will face Uganda’s Hippos in the first semi-final in a day’s time and Okumbi believes his charges are well prepared for the encounter at Black Rhino Academy, in Arusha, .

“We have a chance to make history,” the former Harambee Stars head coach told the Football Kenya Federation website.

More teams

“The boys are well prepared and motivated. It’s like a derby, we will give our best to get everything out of the match.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Festone Omoto and Benson Omalla scored the goals that sealed Kenya’s semi-final slot against Sudan on November 27.

The goal was the second for Omalla in the tournament after he got onto the scoresheet in the opener against Ethiopia where he also grabbed two assists.

The Rising Stars emerged from Group B as winners and were undefeated, and Uganda are expected to offer them the toughest challenge yet in the knockout stage.

“First of all I want to help the team to go all the way and win the competition, and qualify for the U20 as well,” Omalla stated as he revealed his expectations in the tournament in an earlier interview.

“Finally, I want to give my best for the team and get at least seven goals for the team."

South Sudan also qualified for the semi-finals and will clash with the host and reigning champions Tanzania in the second semi-final.

William Kundu, Phillip Biajo and Khamis Atari and Japhet Ntunzwenimana’s own goal handed South Sudan a 4-0 victory against Burundi for them to secure their place in the last four as the best runner-up.

The win was the biggest registered by the junior Bright Stars in the competition after they had frustrated Uganda in the opening game which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Article continues below

They finished with four points, the same as Uganda but with an inferior goal difference.

South Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda will fight for the two positions that will guarantee nations the available slots in the 2022 U20 African Cup of Nations that will be held in Mauritania.

The Cecafa final and bronze medal match will be played on December 2.