Unschooled people not welcome at Gor Mahia - Rachier

The K’Ogalo chairman and some club officials have been at loggerheads regarding how the August polls should be conducted

chairman Ambrose Rachier has hit out at club members who are opposed to eligibility requirements set out by the electoral board.

The need for any candidate to possess a degree has generated tangible opposition, as some members have threatened to file a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and stop the elections.

Gor Mahia’s organising secretary Judith Nyangi has been categorical that such requirements are meant to lock her out from vying for the honorary treasurer post.

More teams

“There have been jokes before where people from nowhere just appeared and vied for important posts in the club,” Rachier told a local TV station. “If one is running for the treasurer’s post it is common knowledge that he or she must be competent in matters money and accounts.

"There is no need for picking one who cannot even write down their names," he added. “I can never tolerate people who have not gone to school.

“Election requirements apply to various posts even for the president of , senators, members of parliament and even governors. One cannot claim he has to vie for any post just because he is a Kenyan.

“That is not how things are done.

“This process [of seeking public views] was not conducted in a short period but it took more than nine months because we wanted a document that was not only in line with the Sports Act but also one that carries the views and vision of our fans.”

Rachier, first elected into office in 2008, also clarified their intention to conduct the polls under the new constitution which has equally attracted opposition.

“We are going to conduct the polls according to our new constitution that is in line with the Sports Act and Article 81 of the constitution of the Republic,” explained Rachier. “The elections codes of conduct were discussed and approved last year, and why did the dissatisfied members raise issues then in May 2019 and waited until now?

“The elections' code of conduct that laid down eligibility requirements for every candidate was ratified after our committee of experts and fans from Korogocho, Kibera, Kwa Sabuni, and Mathare Valley took part in the process

“So far, I stand re-elected because no one declared interest to vie for my position and Samuel Ochola has also been elected as the Secretary of the club as he had no one to challenge him.”

He also explained why they picked August as the preferred month for the exercise.

“We have always preferred to conduct our elections when there are no football actions because politics will always pollute the environment when done during the season.

“That is the reason we picked August as the month to carry out the elections.”

Rachier also declared readiness to respect any court order that could be issued concerning the mandatory intermittent elections.

“Every Kenyan has a right to raise objections on a matter they do not agree entirely with,” he concluded. “For that reason, members can petition the court and if the elections are going to be stopped I am going to respect the order from any tribunal.”

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike recently laid her own demands that the Gor Mahia elections must adhere to if they are to be approved.