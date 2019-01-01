Unruly Gor Mahia fans attack KCB team bus after losing in the league

Trouble started when a section of the K'Ogalo fans felt that the assistant referee had wrongly given the Bankers a throw in

Ugly scenes were once again witnessed in the Kenyan Premier League when unruly fans forced the match between Gor Mahia and KCB to be stopped for several minutes.

Trouble started when a section of the fans felt that the assistant referee had wrongly given the Bankers a throw in. The fans, in Gor Mahia jerseys, reacted by throwing objects onto the pitch forcing the referee to stop the game in the 88th minute for about five minutes.

Even after the game resumed and ended, the frustrated fans followed up the KCB team bus, vandalizing it in the process. Goal understands that the hooligans also went ahead to attack and steal from peaceful fans at the final whistle.

By the time this article was published, neither the federation nor the Kenyan Premier League had reacted on the same.