Unlucky Osimhen grabs assist as Napoli demolish Genoa

The Nigeria international put up an impressive performance as Gennaro Gattuso’s men hit the Griffin for six in Sunday’s Serie A masterclass

international Victor Osimhen had an assist to show for his impressive display as suffered a 6-0 obliteration against on Sunday evening.

Getting his first start in a competitive game for the Blues since his record move from , Osimhen caused the visitors a lot of problems as they were blown apart inside Stadio San Paolo.

The game’s first chance fell before the Nigeria international, but he fired his effort over the cross bar from inside the box after latching onto a short pass from Hirving Lozano.

Few seconds later, he collected a rebound and his promising attempt flew towards the bottom left corner, but goalkeeper Federico Marchetti did well to make an amazing save.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men took the lead in the 10th minute with Lozano scoring with a brilliant shot after being released by a lofted pass from Dries Mertens.

Two minutes later, the Super Eagle failed to register his name among the goalscorers when he shot wide after controlling a fine pass that came his way.

Osimhen’s ill-luck continued in the 29th minute as his header from a free-kick flew inches over the woodwork despite showing good awareness deep inside the visitors’ goal area.

Gattuso’s team approached the second-half aggressively and were rewarded just one minute into the second 45 minutes after Piotr Zielinski was fed with an accurate pass from the 21-year-old before sending a low shot past Marchetti.

Mertens made it three for the hosts after 57 minutes before Lozano completed his brace eight minutes later.

The Blues showed no signs of stopping the harvest of goals with Lorenzo Insigne’s replacement Eljif Elmas slotting home the fifth goal of the evening before Matteo Politano completed the damage 18 minutes from full-time.

In the closing stages, Osimhen was cautioned for dissent – but that could did not rob his performance of some shine.

⏱ 90 | It's all over here - a big win for our boys!!👊#NapoliGenoa 6-0



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/XWFWIyOZi0 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 27, 2020

For his performance against Rolando Maran’s men, the youngster - who was in action for the duration - recorded five total shots, won three aerial battles with a passing accuracy of 61.5%.

Kalidou Koulibaly starred for every minute while 's Faouzi Ghoulam was introduced in the 73rd minute for Piotr Zielinski.

Napoli face in their next outing on October 4.