Unity Kickoff - Play for a Cause: John Terry, Roberto Carlos & Yaya Toure among football legends set to feature in historic Bahrain charity match

The star-studded event, which is being held later this month in the Middle East, will raise money for the Royal Humanitarian Foundation

Some of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen will descend on Bahrain at the end of January to take part in a huge charity football match.

Unity Kickoff - Play for a Cause will bring together a host of big names, with the likes of Chelsea legend John Terry, Brazilian great Roberto Carlos and Manchester City hero Yaya Toure set to lace up their boots once again.

Taking place at the Bahrain National Stadium on January 31, the event will see football enthusiasts, content creators and celebrities come together for what promises to be an incredible event.

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, ex-England striker Michael Owen and Netherlands icon Clarence Seedorf have also been confirmed, with a number of other notable players also set to return to the pitch.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, which will use them to support initiatives aimed at improving education, alleviating poverty and providing aid to orphans and underprivileged communities in Palestine and other war-torn regions.

Unity Kickoff - Play for a Cause will also feature live entertainment, special performances at half-time and a VIP gala dinner the night before the big game, giving guests an opportunity to meet their heroes in person.

Gates at the Bahrain National Stadium will open at 5pm local time on January 31, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm.

The historic match has been organised by Dallah Promotions in collaboration with the Bahrain Football Association, the General Sports Authority and the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, all under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

