Unfit squad main cause for AFC Leopards' struggle, claims Dan Shikanda

The former champions are yet to win a match in the last five attempts, a performance that leaves Ingwe in the relegation zone

AFC players are unfit, the newly appointed coach Casa Mbungo has claimed.

According to AFC Leopards Rescue Team vice chairman Dan Shikanda, Mbungo has since requested the management to allow him to have two training sessions a day in his attempt to get the players back to the right form.

Ingwe’s struggle is yet to come to an end even after the club for the third time this season changed a coach when Mbungo took over from Marko Vasiljevic. The Serbian resigned from his position following a humiliating defeat against .

“The new coach (Mbungo) has told the rescue team that players are unfit. Another problem we have at AFC Leopards is the imbalance in the squad; actually, nine players in the squad are left-footed. If we can address these challenges, then the team will definitely avoid relegation,” Shikanda said.

The former Ingwe and striker also revealed that the Rescue Team is in the process of winding up their job and will make a few recommendations, among the strengthening of the squad in the March mid-season transfer window.

“We will recommend that they sign a few players-a central defender, central midfielder, a playmaker and two strikers.”

Ingwe is currently 17th in the 18-team log after losing five consecutive matches.