Underperforming Wazito FC players deserve open dress down - Ambani

The newcomers were treated to a public criticism from their coach after they were beaten during their KPL clash on Sunday

Former AFC forward Bonface Ambani has defended Melis Medo for criticising the Wazito FC players in public.

Medo openly dressed down his players after losing to on Sunday and called for improvement or they risk being kicked out of the club.

Ambani believes the coach was completely justified for demanding more from the players, saying this is the only way Wazito can be assured of better results after a poor start to the season.

“Everybody in this country knew Wazito had signed Creme de la Creme of Kenyan football. They all went into a slumberland, got into a comfortable Mercedes Benz bus and thought that was the end,” Ambani wrote on his Facebook page.

“The coach is just waking them up and they just have to wake up. If he can't, they'll continue sleeping and before long his job will be at stake.

“The first person to get fired is the coach and not the players. I respect players, but they too should respect their jobs. We need to see them perform it is as simple as that.”

The former Harambee Stars striker also suggested players should be thick-skinned in order to face criticism.

“If you can't be ready for challenges and ready for criticism, then sports is not a place for you to be in especially soccer. Wazito coach is just simply telling those boys to wake up,” explained Ambani.

“They are so comfortable and all they have to is to be jerked. He wants his players to be on top and he believes they should do better than this and he believes they can do it.”

The former AFC Leopards youth team coach went further to reveal the toughest coaches he worked with during his playing time.

“I have seen all of you wondering what is wrong with Wazito team after such massive signings. Get ready to be pushed my friends. Some of us performed because of the coaches behind us,” he concluded.

"If only you could be in closed doors with the likes of coach [Jacob] Mulee in those dressing rooms, coach [Dino] Kitavi, [Twahir] Muhiddin, and [Robert] Matano I don't know what narrative could be."