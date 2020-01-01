'Under the circumstances Gor Mahia could not beat CR Belouizdad' - Okoth

The former Sofapaka striker has also believes Gor Mahia's 'off pitch' issues and the strength of North Africa teams brought about the defeat

Ronald Okoth believes the circumstances were put under undermined their chances of getting a positive outcome away at CR Belouizdad in the Caf .

The Kenyan champions fell 6-0 to the North Africans who scored their goals through Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo during a thoroughly one-sided display. The former striker stated the off-pitch matters were too much for the East African outfit.

"The team was not put in circumstances that could have motivated them to win," Okoth told Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"You just cannot expect the team to perform after everything they had gone through. A lot of off-pitch issues and expect the same players to perform. As a matter of fact, players gave their best."

The 33-year-old has further explained how the quality of the Algerian league played a part in ensuring the Great Chabab romped to an emphatic victory.

"K'Ogalo were also playing a good team; on most occasions, many North Africa teams are tough owing to their organization and investment done on them," Okoth continued.

"Their leagues are also doing well compared to ours that are [a] field with sideshows. You will hear of players not being paid. Issues like these affect a team. And again to be honest, it is not easy playing in North Africa, if you have not prepared well, it will not be easy on you."

Okoth, who also played for and , also felt the Sammy Omollo-led charges gave their hosts too much respect.

Article continues below

"I also feel Gor Mahia gave their opponents too much respect. It is good to respect a team, yes, but it is like they let the pressure get the better of them and as a result, they ended up conceding many goals.

"Otherwise, they could have tried to hold their opponents, try to hold them and ensure they are not bullied. Every attack almost produced a goal for the hosts. They should work on holding the play and maybe they can get a good result in the second leg."

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, January 6 at Nyayo Stadium.